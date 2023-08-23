News and First Alert Weather App
Planning for the GOP debate began long ago for media crews

By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - As the debate inches closer to its culmination one big question is in the air, is the next president of the United States in Milwaukee tonight?

It’s already been a tough go for one of the participants.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum tore his achilles Tuesday night playing basketball and had to be taken to the ER. He is planning to wait as long as possible to see if he can take part in today’s debate. He appeared in the spin room today in a cast and crutches and he still prepped during the day anticipating he’ll be okay to go.

Do the Republicans have the man who can take back the White House though? Former RNC Chief Strategist and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer thinks so.

“Look at the Democratic Party. 40% of them don’t want him [Pres. Biden] to run. He’s lost the support of independence,” Spicer said. “So as long as the person can get up there and make an articulate case as to how they will move the country in a positive direction, and keep us safe, and bring back jobs, I think we’re going to be fine.”

Planning for this debate began back in January for Fox News. In speaking with Fox host Bill Hemmer, he said it’s all about strategy for tonight’s debate. He spoke with former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker who told his story of the 2015 Republican debate.

“Walker was positioned right next to Donald Trump. The former governor said that he had listened to his consultants tell him what to do and what to say, and he’ll tell you he bombed and his campaign was over,” Hemmer said. “Meanwhile, the guy next to him has no consultants, Donald Trump, and steamrolls the competition. I thought it was a very revealing comment. So, what do they do? How much do they rely on the advice of the people given around them? How much do they trust their gut? I believe the people who trust their gut will perform the best tonight.”

Hemmer has called the debate the most significant political event of the summer.

Again, tonight’s debate is on Fox News Channel and Fox Business on their cable network. It will not air locally on WZAW.

