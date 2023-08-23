News and First Alert Weather App
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious assault involving a pitchfork in the Catawba area.

According to a press release, on Tuesday, August 22, at approximately 4:15 p.m., a man reported to Price County Dispatch that he was assaulted by a male suspect.

The victim said the male suspect came to his residence and was acting strangely.

During the call to dispatch the victim reported he needed an ambulance and was bleeding profusely. Reported injuries included being hit in the head with a shovel and stabbed with a pitchfork.

The suspect left the area in a vehicle and was later located. The Price County Sheriff said there’s no longer a danger to the public.

Authorities did not give an update on the victim’s condition after police responded.

Agencies assisting the Price County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation include Prentice Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol, Department of Criminal Investigation, Price County Law Enforcement Chaplains, and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Catawaba is a village in Price County about 12 miles west of Prentice.

