Debate looms large for underdogs, Trump’s presence still felt despite absence

By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2024 race to the White House officially begins Wednesday night. Eight candidates will take the stage inside Fiserv Forum for the GOP Presidential Debate.

While most are career politicians, the exception being entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, it’ll still be the first time for many to have a national audience.

Our White House correspondent Jon Decker says while tomorrow might not make a campaign, it could certainly break it.

“You want momentum and momentum starts at events just like this one with this debate,” Decker said. “Of course, there may be some other debates that will take place between now and the Iowa caucuses January 15 of next year. But this is how you get that momentum rolling.”

While former President Donald Trump is not here, his presence looms large.

It can be hard to change people’s habits, change their minds. But the eight candidates hope people can keep an open mind.

“I’ve talked to thousands of people,” said Hilario Deleon, Chairman for the Republican Party of Milwaukee County. “They are open to hearing what people have to say. Hopefully it’s not just throwing digs at the former President for not being at the debate. But actually talking about policies that will move the nation forward.”

“I’ll be watching very closely tomorrow night, said Ben Wikler, Chair for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “Because the question before us is whether the Republican Party has noticed that voters don’t like banning books, privatizing social security and Medicare, and banning abortion.”

Republican congressman Tom Tiffany tells us he thinks this is a two person race right now-- Trump and Florida governor Ron Desantis. He’s interested in seeing how Desantis handles himself if the others challenge him and try to knock him down a few notches.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

