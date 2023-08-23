Carnival at Central Wisconsin State Fair delays opening due to excessive heat

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to the excessive heat, the carnival at the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield will not be opening until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The rest of the fair is open and events will take place as scheduled. Fair staff encourage people to stay hydrated. They will continue to monitor the heat and make sure exhibitors, animals, and fair-goers are safe.

The carnival wristband special will be available from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The $2 ride special will now be on Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Central Wisconsin State Fair runs through Sunday. For more information about the fair, click here.

