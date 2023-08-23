News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Carnival at Central Wisconsin State Fair delays opening due to excessive heat

Worlds Largest Round Barn
Worlds Largest Round Barn(Central Wisconsin State Fair)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to the excessive heat, the carnival at the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield will not be opening until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The rest of the fair is open and events will take place as scheduled. Fair staff encourage people to stay hydrated. They will continue to monitor the heat and make sure exhibitors, animals, and fair-goers are safe.

The carnival wristband special will be available from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The $2 ride special will now be on Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Central Wisconsin State Fair runs through Sunday. For more information about the fair, click here.

ATTENTION! ATTENTION! Due to excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service the carnival will not be opening...

Posted by Central Wisconsin State Fair on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
Willow the Fox at Wildwood Zoo.
Wildwood Zoo announces sudden death of Willow after routine surgery
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities identify man killed and suspect in Lac du Flambeau stabbing
MGN police lights
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home

Latest News

Doug Burgum
UPDATE: Burgum suffered high-grade Achilles tear, according to source
(AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Wisconsin Republicans ask newly elected liberal justice to not hear redistricting case
Wisconisn Rapids Fire Departing hosts pop-up splash pad
Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department hosting another pop-up splash pad Wednesday
All bus routes are fully staffed in Stevens Point Public School District. The first day of...
Stevens Point Area Public School Transportation ready for first day amid nationwide bus shortages