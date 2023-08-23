Briq’s expects to double customers, profits amid heat wave

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the midst of the extreme heat this week, Wisconsinites have turned to various methods to beat the heat. One popular reprieve has been the local Briq’s Soft Serve shops.

Briq’s has increased staff and kept a keen eye on inventory, especially their popular summer flavors. The flow of customers has remained steady throughout the day, with the afternoon and evening being the peak period of business.

“Even this morning, there’s already been like people lined up. Someone was here before I even got here this morning. So, just definitely more people here. I expect it to be pretty busy this evening,” shift lead Taylor Harris said.

For long-time customers like Bob Schneider, going to Briq’s provided the ultimate cooling solution.

“Ice cream and air conditioning do the trick,” he said.

For him and his family, visiting Briq’s has become a tradition, one they intend to uphold for as long as their granddaughter enjoys ice cream.

Meanwhile, as temperatures soar, the Riverside Fire Department stepped up to offer another solution to the sweltering conditions. The department transformed George Street Park into a makeshift splash pad using one of their ladder fire trucks.

On hot days like these, dehydration and overheating pose serious risks. The splash pad concept not only provides a way to mitigate these concerns but also encourages people to stay active and enjoy outdoor activities.

It has also become a gathering spot for the community.

“So today, of course, as we all know, it’s pretty hot out—one of the hotter days of the year so far. And kind of just the last hurrah before back to school starts here next week. So, nothing better than to get the community involvement and get out here and help everyone cool down,” Lt. Bryan Lynch said.

The fire department adapts to the right conditions and timing to set up these pop-up splash pads. When the day and temperature are right, they hold one rather than planning them ahead of time when the weather may be different than what is predicted.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.