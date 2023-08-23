Bond set at $10K for man charged with attempted murder in Forest Co.

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old man originally from the Milwaukee area has been formally charged with six felony counts including attempted murder and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Mark Szczerba II appeared in Forest County Court on Wednesday for an initial appearance where the state issued a $10,000 cash bond.

The victim in the case appeared via video and requested a higher cash bond through Marcy’s Law. However, the court agreed with the state and set the bond at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

