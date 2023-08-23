News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bond set at $10K for man charged with attempted murder in Forest Co.

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old man originally from the Milwaukee area has been formally charged with six felony counts including attempted murder and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Mark Szczerba II appeared in Forest County Court on Wednesday for an initial appearance where the state issued a $10,000 cash bond.

The victim in the case appeared via video and requested a higher cash bond through Marcy’s Law. However, the court agreed with the state and set the bond at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
Willow the Fox at Wildwood Zoo.
Wildwood Zoo announces sudden death of Willow after routine surgery
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities identify man killed and suspect in Lac du Flambeau stabbing
MGN police lights
Man attacked with pitchfork, shovel at Price County home

Latest News

Election 2024
Wisconsin takes center stage in election as debate night nears
Back to School coverage for WSAW Fall 2023.
Submit your Back to School Pictures here
Rides will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the fair in Marshfield
Heat delays opening of carnival rides at Central Wisconsin State Fair
Classes begin Tuesday, September 5 in the district
Stevens Point Area Public School District fully staffed with bus drivers for first day of school