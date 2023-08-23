News and First Alert Weather App
Blue-green algae illness suspected at Big Eau Pleine Reservoir

By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating reported illnesses of blue-green algae found at the West Unit Beach of the Big Eau Pleine.

THE DHS says algae blooms come in several different appearances and colors. It can look like pea soup, or even spilled paint on the surface of water.

Despite the usual blue-green that is being reported, they can also bloom in other colors, ranging from blue to red.

The DHS says it is best to stay out of the water until the bloom dissipates, as there is no current treatment for the blue-green algae blooms.

The DHS also says that skin exposure or swallowing contaminated water can cause skin rashes, muscle cramps, nausea, and vomiting.

On top of that, if you or your animals ingest that contaminated water, you can also show symptoms of lethargy, seizures, diarrhea, and vomiting. These symptoms can show up in just hours or even minutes after exposure.

Animals can develop symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty breathing, vomiting, convulsions, and even death if they are exposed to the blue-green algae. The DHS says that if you have pets that have been exposed to blue-green algae, seek medical attention immediately.

Here are some tips provided by the DHS to help protect you from the blue-green algae:

  • Do not swim in water that looks like “pea soup”, green or blue paint, or that has a scum layer or puffy blobs floating on the surface
  • Do not boat, water ski, etc. over such water (people can be exposed through inhalation of aerosolized water droplets)
  • Do not let children play with scum layers, even from shore
  • Do not let pets or livestock swim in, or drink, waters experiencing blue-green algae blooms
  • Do not treat surface waters that are experiencing blue-green algae blooms with any herbicide or algaecide-- toxins are released into the water when blue-green algae cells die
  • In general, avoid swimming in areas where you cannot see your feet in knee-deep water
  • Always take a shower after coming into contact with any surface water (whether or not a blue-green algae bloom appears to be present; surface waters may contain other species of potentially harmful bacteria and viruses)

If you, a family member, or a pet has developed an illness after being exposed to the blue-green algae, please report it to the Wisconsin Division of Public Health survey by clicking here.

You can also call 608-266-1120.

For more information or questions on the blue-green algae, click here, or call the Marathon County Health Department at 715-261-1900.

