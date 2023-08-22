You Know You’re From...Marathon: Twin B Farms

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The call comes over the radio from uncle Lloyd.

“If we can dump it on top of that truck we might be in good shape, right,” Lloyd asked.

“Yeah, I definitely would do that. I would dump it on the front and top,” said Adam Baumann.

“It’s a family farm, family operated, and we have a lot of fun,” Adam said with a smile.

Since the early 1900′s, Twin B Farms has been a fixture in Marathon.

“We’re the 1% of this country- you know farmers,” Adam said.

The Twin B’s-- Lloyd and Floyd Baumann-- returned home after 6 months away and took over in the late 1970′s.

“We actually took the farm from our parents,” said Floyd. “We kept moving forward and got a little aggressive with the dairy and stuff.”

At the same time, expanding and investing.

“We never really heard of the stock market. So, we kind of bought land years ago,” Floyd added.

As operations were growing, Floyd’s son Adam had left the farm life behind.

“I went off and got a college degree. Got a job out of college, in basically, in web design - graphic design, on a totally different side of things. So it wasn’t farm-related at all,” Adam said.

But 32 years after his dad and uncle returned, history repeated itself in 2009.

“This whole, like, technology boom happened in farming,” Adam said. Indicating back on the farm is where he felt he needed and wanted to be.

He hasn’t looked back since. Integrating the latest technology into Twin B Farms.

“So we’ve got to fire up all the computers because everything is data driven,” he said, showing off the equipment inside a combine. “So, everything we’re doing in this combine is going to get recorded.”

“The new technology that’s coming out, what Adam does, little bit over our heads. We’re learning some of it,” said Floyd.

But now, the 4th generation farmer has taken Twin B Farms into the social digital landscape, starting with a Facebook page. ‘The Digital Farmer’ gives people an inside look at their daily activities. Including ‘Film Corn Friday.’

“It took a little bit of sharing and posting and people starting to give me really good feedback. And it’s like, ‘hey, you know, people really want to know this stuff.’”

“He’s gotten pretty aggressive with it. So, it’s kind of neat. It’s neat to see,” Floyd said.

“After a long day, dad will sit down and watch on his phone what I post,” Adam said with a smile, “and just see a glimpse of what happened today. You know, maybe through my eyes.”

Watching and working every step along the way is Adam’s son, 10-year-old Brady.

“I just like helping out on the farm and being with dad and getting to do the things that he gets to do,” said Brady.

“I like to describe that as the way my dad, per se ‘groomed me.’ He never said, ‘you’re going to be a farmer.’ He never told me that once. And guess what? Here I am. I came back,” Adam said with a big laugh.

If Brady is the future of Twin B Farms, he has time to learn. They’re one of a number of farms that are fortunate to not only be surviving, but thriving.

“I mean there was a farm on every square mile,” Adam said. “There were a couple of farms. Now you just don’t see that. But there’s still, you know, in my eyes a booming ag market here and there’s a lot of really, really smart farmers.”

Including The Digital Farmer and Twin B Farms.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to retire,” Floyd said.

“No, we’re going to keep going,” Lloyd agreed.

“We like what we’re doing. It’s fun here,” said Floyd.

“It’s a family farm. We always want it to be the family farm,” reiterated Lloyd.

Adam also has a youtube page as ‘The Digital Farmer,’ as well as TikTok and Instagram accounts. They also have a group of 10-12 farmers who get together throughout the winter to discuss their successes and failures of each season, passing along ideas to one another.

