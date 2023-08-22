Village of Weston selects new community adminstrator

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston has announced its next administrator.

The Village Board of Trustees selected Jami Gebert Monday during Monday night’s meeting.

The village administrator is responsible for the development, supervision, and operation of the village, its personnel, and its facilities.

Gebert will take over for Keith Donner, who is retiring later this year.

Gebert is currently the administrator for the Town of Rome, Adams County, a position she has held for the past five years. She previously served in government roles in the City of Stevens Point, Portage County.

In a press release, the Village President Mark Maloney said, “We are happy to have Jami join our team. As a lifelong public servant, we feel her variety of experience, dedication to service, and work ethic will serve the community well.”

Gebert will start with the Village on November 27, 2023.

