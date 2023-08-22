News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘T. rexes’ race to photo finish at Washington state track

Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race...
Racers, including eventual winner Ocean Kim (5), leave the gates for the championship race during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A track for live horse racing in suburban Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes.

The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs — an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company’s team-building activity — ended in a photo finish on Sunday, with three competitors hitting the finish line together.

Ocean Kim took top honors in the 100-yard (91.2-meter) dash after officials agreed Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, hit the finish wire just ahead of the pack. Second place went to Colton Winegar of Boise, Idaho, who entered as Deno the Dino. Seth Hirschi, of Renton, as Rex Ray Machine, finished in third.

The actual T. rex roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago. A study published two years ago in the journal Science estimated that about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs ever lived. Hollywood movies such as the “Jurassic Park” franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.

Cameron Corbin (43) takes a spill near the finish line while racing in the first set of heats...
Cameron Corbin (43) takes a spill near the finish line while racing in the first set of heats during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Auburn, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
1 dead in motorcycle accident on Saturday in Oneida County
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities identify man killed and suspect in Lac du Flambeau stabbing

Latest News

Taylor County announced to the Veterans Service Committee in its meeting Monday that a...
No criminal wrongdoing found in Taylor County veterans benefits specialist’s abrupt departure
A toppled tree from the tropical storm covers a car in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023....
Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it’s threatening Oregon and Idaho
Taylor County veterans benefits specialist leaves
Former Taylor County veterans benefits specialist cleared of criminal wrongdoing
Village of Weston
Village of Weston selects new community adminstrator