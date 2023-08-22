Stevens Point FD to have pop-up splash pad on Thursday at Washington Elementary

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - To help alleviate the extremely hot weather in the area on Thursday, the Stevens Point Fire Department will be putting on a pop-up splash pad at Washington Elementary School in Stevens Point.

The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the school located at 3500 Prais St.

The event is free and open to anyone looking to cool off while outdoors. All that is required is a swimsuit and a towel.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.