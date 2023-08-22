News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point FD to have pop-up splash pad on Thursday at Washington Elementary

SPFD Splash Pad
SPFD Splash Pad(SPFD)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - To help alleviate the extremely hot weather in the area on Thursday, the Stevens Point Fire Department will be putting on a pop-up splash pad at Washington Elementary School in Stevens Point.

The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the school located at 3500 Prais St.

The event is free and open to anyone looking to cool off while outdoors. All that is required is a swimsuit and a towel.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
1 dead in motorcycle accident on Saturday in Oneida County
Wausau School District investigation finds discrimination, harassment claims are substantiated
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Authorities identify man killed and suspect in Lac du Flambeau stabbing
Willow the Fox at Wildwood Zoo.
Wildwood Zoo announces sudden death of Willow after routine surgery

Latest News

The Hefty® brand is re-launching one of the most memorable and nostalgic products of the 2000s:...
Zoo Pals plates for kids are coming back
William Hazeltine is the first college student to team up with Kwik Trip under a NIL (name,...
UW Marching Band member signs deal with Kwik Trip
Recipe idea from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association
Loaded baked potato bites a tasty, nutritious appetizer
In a Facebook post he said his daughter Sydney has passed away after battling cancer
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter