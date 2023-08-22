With Trump not in Milwaukee, it’s time for others to step up during debate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Republican National Committee has reported that eight candidates will be taking part in the GOP debate Wednesday night in Milwaukee, but as you probably know by now, that will not include frontrunner Donald Trump.

He did a pre-taped interview with conservative pundit Tucker Carlson instead.

As the candidates make their final preparations for the debate, 2024 presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy (R) said, “I’m looking to introduce myself to the country. Six months ago, many people in this country did not even know who I was.”

They’re still putting the finishing touches around Fiserv Forum on the plaza. All leading up to the big debate showdown between the Republican presidential candidates.

The leading candidate, former President Donald Trump, won’t be in Milwaukee. So now it’s become a chance for others to grab some headlines.

The question is, with no Trump, how important is this debate?

Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-7) said a lot is riding on this for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I think what’s going to happen is I really believe this is a two-person race at this point,” said Rep. Tiffany. “I mean, it’s Donald Trump and Governor DeSantis and so it’ll be really interesting to see how much the other candidates go after Governor DeSantis and try to take him off from that second peg. That’s one of the things that I’m going to be interested in, but otherwise, it’s just what are the issues they’re going to talk about that they think are important for the American people?”

Rep. Tiffany added that what we should also be listening for are each of the candidates’ policies.

He said he believes Trump should be in Milwaukee and even though people know him and his track record, Rep. Tiffany said he should still go through the debate process.

That process tomorrow night includes a group led by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.

As a reminder, the debate is on the Fox News cable channel, not the local Fox station WZAW. It will also be streamed live on the social platform Rumble.

