Portage County opens cooling centers amid heat warnings

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With a First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday and Thursday for heat index values around 105-110 degrees, being outside for extended amounts of time can be dangerous.

To combat the heat, the Portage County Health and Human Services is opening up cooling centers once again this week.

It is recommended that anyone needing any of the following centers to call ahead to ensure availability.

Portage County

  • Portage County Health and Human Services (Upper lobby only), (715-345-5350): Mon. and Thu 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tue. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Wed. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fri. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Portage County Public Library, (715-346-1544): Mon. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tue.-Fri. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Jensen Community Center, (715-824-5202): Mon.-Thu. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Village of Almond Municipal Center, (715-366-8171): Mon. - Wed. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Village of Plover Municipal Center, (715-345-5252): Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Rosholt Public Library, (715-677-4510): Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Fri. 2-6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

If your community has a cooling center open this week, please let us know at news@wsaw.com.

