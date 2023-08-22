Non-profit builds inclusive playground next to Spencer Elementary school

SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - A non-profit is stepping up to inspire and create opportunities for all children in the Spencer community.

‘The Lunar Landing Playground Project’ isn’t finished yet but crews are working hard to get it done.

With a new school year soon on the horizon, Spencer Youth Recreations is beautifying a playground next to the elementary school, making the launch into the new school year exciting.

“It feels amazing our group has really prided ourselves on having projects that really have an impact on youth of any age and any ability,” said Jordan Buss, President of Spencer Youth Recreations.

Spencer Youth Recreations is a non-profit organization. They’ve been around since 2005.

Over 18 years, their group of volunteers has raised and or donated more than $275,000 to more than 100 different projects that benefit the youth.

This project is made possible by a number of fund-raising efforts.

Buss says the goal is to finish the playground before the start of the upcoming school year in September.

“Hopefully it will bring people from all around the area to bring their kids to play at a great playground, and hopefully will then spur families to want to stay in Spencer,” said Buss.

The Lunar Landing Playground Project started about a year and a half ago. It will have more than 5-thousand square feet of molded rubber material making it wheelchair accessible.

“Every single student that comes through Spencer Elementary will be able to use it on a daily basis at school for recess as well as over the summer,” said Buss.

The cost of the project is $625,000. Buss said it’s their largest and most impactful project to date.

“We are about 80 percent of the way through and 88% of the way funded, we still have about $77,000 left to go,” said Buss.

Buss hopes to have a grand opening on the first day of school on September 1. The playground will be for school use but it will also be open to the public all year long.

