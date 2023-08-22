No criminal wrongdoing found in Taylor County veterans benefits specialist’s abrupt departure

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Taylor County announced to the Veterans Service Committee in its meeting Monday that a preliminary investigation into the former veterans benefits specialist’s abrupt departure found no criminal wrongdoing.

Nikki Sherman quit her job in May, following two other veterans service officers who quit, all of which happened in a span of nine months. A day before she quit, Sherman had shredded documents, disconnected the VSO Facebook page, and deleted files from the VSO computer.

She said the documents were confidential veterans’ claims documents that had been submitted and uploaded into the Veteran Affairs’ benefits system. She explained she took her personal Facebook account off of the county’s page. She said she also deleted files on her computer that she used for her personal workflow.

The county’s corporation counsel, Courtney Graff, gave the news that the criminal investigation had closed. She did not want to take any questions because she wanted to defer to the sheriff, who conducted the investigation, to be sure anything said was accurate. The sheriff was not there and Graff expressed she had expected him to be there. She later told 7 Investigates she was told he would be there.

7 Investigates reached out to Sheriff Larry Woebbeking, who was confused about this notion.

“I certainly would have been happy to be involved in that meeting for any questions or answers. I wasn’t asked to, necessarily, be there tonight. So, I hope my absence wasn’t impactful for the meeting.”

He had a day off Monday but said he is always happy to come in and be available for meetings like this and even called to check if he was needed and was told he was not.

One of the former VSOs who quit this spring, Dan Judnic, had asked who had requested the investigation into Sherman’s leaving. Graff had deferred to the sheriff, saying it is public record. Sheriff Woebbeking told 7 Investigates it was a committee member who had reached out after seeing the office, though he would not say which member. He affirmed it was not the former committee chair who was recalled this summer, Lester Lewis.

“The office was in disarray and there were things that looked, I guess to anybody walking into this office, suspicious in nature,” Sheriff Woebbeking described. “So, the county asked if we would do a preliminary investigation.”

He explained they would ultimately have an outside agency investigate, however, he said he needed to see if there was anything he could even point to as potentially criminal in nature, like federal or state records retention law violations.

“The way it was handled, the way it was deleted, shredded without notification to the county, all of those things certainly raise eyebrows. (It’s) Certainly not what we would expect an employee to do as they’re exiting employment, however, that doesn’t necessarily make it illegal.”

Again, he did not find anything criminal. Graff said the county’s insurance is conducting its own investigation for risk mitigation. She told 7 Investigates how Sherman left has caused difficulties for the current VSO to get claims processed.

“It’s been quite a challenge, but very rewarding,” Sheila Wundrow, the veterans service officer said in an interview she agreed to if she was not asked about Sherman.

Wundrow started as VSO in April. She said in the meeting that she has all of her certifications, but is waiting for her fingerprints to be processed so she can get her Personal Identification Verification, or PIV card, which allows people like VSOs to access the Veterans Affairs’ benefits server where documents and claims are stored. Without access, she can still file claims, but it has to be through paper documents or by working with others who have their own PIV card.

“I’m working with other county veterans service officers who have access and that’s my workaround,” she explained.

The committee approved adding a laptop to the office that veterans can use with reliable internet, which is a problem throughout rural Taylor County. She said she is helping walk through veterans about how to use the VA system to see the status of their individual claims and other information, especially as she does not have access to the status of claims until she gets her PIV card. Her new benefits specialist, she said, is quickly completing her necessary certifications and training.

Despite a lot of veterans expressing admiration and support for those previously in the office, she said veterans have been welcoming to her. However, during the meeting, veterans expressed some concerns and skepticism in their questions.

One veteran asked why the lights were out in the office all of the time, explaining that he and others have wanted to come in but believed the office was closed due to the lighting.

“The lights are not off,” Wundrow responded to one veteran during public comment. “It’s actually proven that the lights that we currently have cause anxiety, so we have improved the lighting with lamps.”

Another veteran committee member, after Wundrow listed several events she had attended on behalf of the office asked about her time in the office.

“Are you spending enough time in the office,” the committee member questioned.

“I’m in the office my required amount of time,” Wundrow responded.

“I’m just curious,” he continued. “I mean you list a lot of things that you’re doing and to me, it’s quite important that somebody’s in that office all of the time.”

“I actually lost one and a half hours of comp time because I was over comp time,” Wundrow said, explaining that she works more than her allotted hours, something the committee previously took issue with during Sherman’s time in the office.

Wundrow concluded the meeting firmly encouraging people to come talk with her.

“If you hear something that’s not true or if you think you have heard something and you think it might be true, please, come in and clear the air. That’s the only way is to clear the air. Have a conversation, please.”

Sherman did not respond to a request for comment, though she has previously given her stance that she has done nothing wrong and explained her reasoning for her actions.

7 Investigates approached Catherine Lemke, the committee’s chair, following the meeting to ask for comment, especially as there is an active petition to recall her seat. She declined an interview.

Another veteran, Bill Voch, who county employees previously called the sheriff’s office on after a heated meeting last summer and while he was talking with the county clerk for records, asked for an apology from the county. One was not given during that meeting.

