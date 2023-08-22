WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the new school year beginning, it’s important that your kids have a delicious and healthy snack packed in their lunch box that all their friends will be jealous of. Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined NewsChannel 7 Tuesday with the Loaded Mashed Potato Appetizer Bites recipe.

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 2 mini muffin pans (or use 1 pan twice) with cooking spray.

Stir together the mashed potatoes, egg, ¾-cup cheddar cheese, and 2 tablespoons chopped bacon. Using a spoon, scoop potato mixture into cups, packing the potatoes down into each cup. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and crisp around the edges.

Remove pan from the oven, top the potato mixture with the remaining ¼-cup cheddar cheese and return to the oven for 3 more minutes.

Remove pan from the oven and transfer to a rack. Let potatoes cool for 5 minutes.

