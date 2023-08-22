Loaded Mashed Potato Appetizer Bites
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the new school year beginning, it’s important that your kids have a delicious and healthy snack packed in their lunch box that all their friends will be jealous of. Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined NewsChannel 7 Tuesday with the Loaded Mashed Potato Appetizer Bites recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups mashed potatoes (homemade or store-bought family pouch; box potatoes work too)
- 1 large egg lightly beaten
- 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded and divided
- 3 Tbsp cooked bacon chopped
- 1 Tbsp fresh chives (optional) chopped
- 1 cup sour cream
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 2 mini muffin pans (or use 1 pan twice) with cooking spray.
- Stir together the mashed potatoes, egg, ¾-cup cheddar cheese, and 2 tablespoons chopped bacon. Using a spoon, scoop potato mixture into cups, packing the potatoes down into each cup. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and crisp around the edges.
- Remove pan from the oven, top the potato mixture with the remaining ¼-cup cheddar cheese and return to the oven for 3 more minutes.
- Remove pan from the oven and transfer to a rack. Let potatoes cool for 5 minutes.
- Using a knife or mini metal spatula, transfer to a rack. Let potatoes cool for 5 minutes.
- Sprinkle with chopped chives. Serve immediately.
