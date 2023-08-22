News and First Alert Weather App
Loaded Mashed Potato Appetizer Bites

Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined NewsChannel 7...
Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined NewsChannel 7 Tuesday with the Loaded Mashed Potato Appetizer Bites recipe.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the new school year beginning, it’s important that your kids have a delicious and healthy snack packed in their lunch box that all their friends will be jealous of. Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined NewsChannel 7 Tuesday with the Loaded Mashed Potato Appetizer Bites recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups mashed potatoes (homemade or store-bought family pouch; box potatoes work too)
  • 1 large egg lightly beaten
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese shredded and divided
  • 3 Tbsp cooked bacon chopped
  • 1 Tbsp fresh chives (optional) chopped
  • 1 cup sour cream

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 2 mini muffin pans (or use 1 pan twice) with cooking spray.
  • Stir together the mashed potatoes, egg, ¾-cup cheddar cheese, and 2 tablespoons chopped bacon. Using a spoon, scoop potato mixture into cups, packing the potatoes down into each cup. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and crisp around the edges.
  • Remove pan from the oven, top the potato mixture with the remaining ¼-cup cheddar cheese and return to the oven for 3 more minutes.
  • Remove pan from the oven and transfer to a rack. Let potatoes cool for 5 minutes.
  • Using a knife or mini metal spatula, transfer to a rack. Let potatoes cool for 5 minutes.
  • Sprinkle with chopped chives. Serve immediately.

