Large crowds expected for large Republican field in Milwaukee

4,000-6,000 are expected to be in attendance at the debate at Fiserv Forum Wednesday evening
By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, eight Republican hopefuls will take the stage in the first presidential debate and the excitement is growing as Milwaukee is in the spotlight once again.

The toughest ticket in town is this Republican debate. Up to 6,000 people will be in the lower bowl of Fiserv Forum, but it’s about who you know because tickets aren’t available to the general public.

The Republican National Committee and a number of other groups were able to hand out tickets. One of those groups is Young America’s Foundation which is headed by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. The YAF has partnered with Fox News and will have several hundred students on hand.

Walker said a number of students from across the country gave pre-recorded questions for the candidates.

“Questions that they were personally interested in and a number of them have been on panels the last few days,” Walker said. “They’re going to take as many of the questions they can get to in the time available and we think that’s exciting to actually let students ask the questions.”

Walker added that what a lot of the students in his group are wondering, even himself included, is the state of the economy.

As for the debate and the large field, Walker said it’s too early for the Republicans to worry about backing one candidate and give time to let it play out.

