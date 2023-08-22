Gov. Evers orders flags at half staff on Wednesday for Army member killed in Korean War

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #210 ordering the U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in honor of U.S. Army Corporal Donald L. DuPont, who was killed in the Korean War.

He has since been returned home to Wisconsin for burial.

“The effort to see Corporal DuPont returned home to Wisconsin was an endeavor that took the cooperation, coordination, and dedication of many, and we are grateful for the effort to ensure no service member is left behind,” said Gov. Evers. “We are glad that Corporal DuPont can now be laid to rest in peace. Wisconsin will forever remember his service and his sacrifice.”

Cpl. DuPont of Alma Center, a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, during a battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. On Jan. 24, 2023, the remains of Cpl. DuPont were identified after North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

A rosette will be placed next to Cpl. DuPont’s name on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, to indicate that he has now been accounted for.

Cpl. DuPont will be buried on Wednesday in Fairchild.

