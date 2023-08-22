News and First Alert Weather App
Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos

Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos with Dana Rady
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Potatoes aren’t just for dinner and neither are tacos. With school starting back up again, we have a healthy and delicious breakfast idea for the kids. Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday to show us the Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos recipe.

INGREDIENTS

Potato Breakfast Tacos

  • 1 lb. petite potatoes
  • salt & pepper to taste
  • 4 large eggs
  • 8 corn tortillas 6″ size
  • 1 1/2 cup fresh spinach
  • 1 ounce cojita or goat cheese crumbles

Basic Chimichurri Sauce

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Fresh parsley packed
  • 3 Tbsp. fresh oregano
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 Tbsp. red onion finely minced
  • 1 tsp. red chili flakes
  • 1/4 tsp. coarse sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  • While oven is heating, wash and dry potatoes, then chop into 1/4″ cubes. Spread in a single layer on a nonstick or prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Roast 10-12 minutes, then flip. Allow to roast another 10-12 minutes until the potatoes are browned and crispy. If desired, switch oven settings to broil for the last 3-4 minutes of roasting.
  • Meanwhile, gently whisk together the eggs and scramble in a non-stick or cast iron skillet until cooked to your preference. If desired, heat tortillas in the warm skillet before building the tacos.
  • To build the tacos: add the fresh spinach, then layer the scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes on top. Drizzle 1/2 tablespoon of chimichurri sauce over the top of each taco, then sprinkle with cheese. One serving equals two tacos and one tablespoon of chimichurri sauce.
  • Serve immediately.

