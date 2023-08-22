WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Potatoes aren’t just for dinner and neither are tacos. With school starting back up again, we have a healthy and delicious breakfast idea for the kids. Dana Rady with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday to show us the Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos recipe.

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

While oven is heating, wash and dry potatoes, then chop into 1/4″ cubes. Spread in a single layer on a nonstick or prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Roast 10-12 minutes, then flip. Allow to roast another 10-12 minutes until the potatoes are browned and crispy. If desired, switch oven settings to broil for the last 3-4 minutes of roasting.

Meanwhile, gently whisk together the eggs and scramble in a non-stick or cast iron skillet until cooked to your preference. If desired, heat tortillas in the warm skillet before building the tacos.

To build the tacos: add the fresh spinach, then layer the scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes on top. Drizzle 1/2 tablespoon of chimichurri sauce over the top of each taco, then sprinkle with cheese. One serving equals two tacos and one tablespoon of chimichurri sauce.