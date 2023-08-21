News and First Alert Weather App
Wenzel’s Farm in Marshfield sets Guinness World Record for the longest meat stick

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Wenzel’s Farm in Marshfield, the only way to celebrate seventy-five years of business was with a world record. Tons of people gathered at the Wenzel Family Plaza in Marshfield Saturday to watch as Wenzel’s Farm attempted to make the world’s longest meat stick.

“They needed some help from us, since it was new to them as well. They’ve been very good to work with. It was a matter of reaching out and creating a contract with them and just establishing that relationship. They are very specific about how things are done,” said Mark Vieth, the President of Wenzel’s Farm.

For Mark Vieth, this day has been a long time coming. While it’s fun to show Marshfield what they have been up to, Guinness World Records is a serious accomplishment.

“I didn’t sleep really well, I was pretty anxious. Even though I knew we would be prepared, but once we get these things kind of started and things are rolling, I really don’t feel nervous, more excited. Can’t wait to see this thing happen, very proud of our employees and that we’ve gotten to this point,” said Vieth.

Guinness World Records set a requirement of thirteen feet, but Wenzel’s Farm knew they could do a lot better. Their meat stick ended up being 314 feet and 11.8 inches.

“It’s cooked in our smokehouse like some of our other processes that we’ve learned from over the years. It’s just one long continuous strand, so that strand had to be rolled up in order to be cooked because of the length,” said Vieth.

And don’t worry, the meat stick won’t go to waste.

“Once we know that we set the record and have the measurements, we will cut the stick up and everyone should get a piece of it,” said Vieth.

This is the first World Record for the longest meat stick and Guinness experts say it will be a while until someone else tries to break it.

