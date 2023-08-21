Wausau School District investigation finds discrimination, harassment claims are substantiated

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On August 17, the Vongphakdy family received a copy of an investigative report commissioned by the School Board of Wausau which substantiates the family’s claims that their son was a victim of racial and homophobic discrimination and harassment at Wausau East High School.

The report, prepared by Attorney Alana Leffler of the Buelow Vetter law firm, concludes that band teacher Robert Perkins violated school district policies against discrimination, in a manner that “substantially disrupted [the student’s] educational performance and opportunity, and created an environment that was intimidating, hostile, or offensive.”

The report further concluded that multiple District administrators failed to take steps to support the student’s safe return to school, and responded to the family’s complaint in a manner that was “concerning,” “irregular,” showed a “lack of urgency,” lacked communication, and “did not comply with best practice.” Shortly after Attorney Leffler submitted the report to the school board, it was announced that Principal Deb Foster would not be returning to Wausau East High School this school year. The board had accepted Perkins’ resignation in June.

Rob Perkins (WSD)

“The outcome of this investigation is an enormous relief for our family,” said Twan Vongphakdy, the student’s father. “We are grateful for this thorough and rigorous investigation which fully vindicates our child. Over the past several months, we had much support that helped us through this difficult ordeal. But some in the community tried to discredit us and dismiss our concerns, calling our son horrendous names, spreading lies about our family, and victim-shaming him, which added unnecessary stress and pain. Now that the community knows the truth, the work of healing can begin for not just us, but the entire community. Our son has always said what gave him the courage to speak up was the desire to protect and prevent this from happening to another child.”

The Vongphakdy family calls on the District to take strong action to right these documented wrongs and ensure they don’t happen again to another family.

They call for a public apology, disciplinary action, and training for the Administrators who mishandled their complaint, training for Administrators, staff, and students on how to recognize and respond to discriminatory harassment. A review and revision of the District’s discrimination complaint procedures and appointment of a district-level equity officer to oversee these efforts and other inclusion work.

