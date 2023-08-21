News and First Alert Weather App
UW Health Kids expert recommends social media monitoring with school year approaching

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Social media use among kids can sometimes be a problem as we prepare to head into a new school year and with different phone-use policies.

According to UW-Health Kids expert Dr. Megan Moreno, adolescents can rack up to eight hours of screen time per day, with 95% using some form of social media. Dr. Moreno, says guidelines on social media can depend on family use. But with the new year approaching, now is a great time to come up with new strategies for social media use.

“It could be a good time to look at your media use,” says Dr. Moreno. “Sometimes over the summer things get more flexible, and that can be a great thing. But it can be a nice time to take a look and think about whether there are additional guidelines or rules in families that you want to have around social media.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently launched an online portal, where people can ask questions about social media, and experts can respond with the latest evidence-based answer. To learn more about the portal, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

