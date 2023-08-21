News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Former President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and others as well.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.

The former president and early GOP frontrunner had said for months that he saw little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee Wednesday, given his commanding lead in the race. And he had made clear to those he had spoken to in recent days that his opinion had not changed.

“Why would I allow people at 1 or 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions all night?” he said in an interview in June with Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be serving as a moderator. Trump has also repeatedly criticized Fox, the host of the Aug. 23 primetime event, insisting it is a “hostile network” that he believes will not treat him fairly.

Trump had been discussing a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on the website formerly known as Twitter. Carlson was spotted at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club ahead of the announcement, according to a person familiar with the visit who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it. The New York Times reported Saturday the interview set to air Wednesday has already been taped.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Man killed in Lac du Flambeau stabbing, suspect in custody
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Wisconsin
The heat will be on for the middle of the upcoming week.
First Alert Weather: More haze to end the weekend, dangerous heat by mid-week

Latest News

2023 Midwest Freestyle Championships has diverse range of competitors
2023 Midwest Freestyle Championships has diverse range of competitors
Mix of sun & clouds to start the work week. Scattered storms early Tuesday morning could be...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
UW-Health Kids expert recommends social media monitoring with school year approaching
UW-Health Kids expert recommends social media monitoring with school year approaching
Hazy Sunday evening, some clouds into Monday. A risk of strong storms north early Tuesday. The...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast