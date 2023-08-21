News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy as other colleagues stand with her on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, Oct. 21, 2021, in New Mexico. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has set a 2024 starting date for the trial of movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western film.

State district court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday scheduled the trial to run from Feb. 21 through March 6 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The first day begins with jury selection.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set of “Rust” on Oct. 21, 2021.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has described the fatal shooting as a tragic accident and says the film’s armorer committed no crime. Gutierrez-Reed is currently the sole criminal defendant.

Prosecutors are weighing whether to refile a charge against Baldwin after receiving a new analysis of the gun fired at Hutchins. Special prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, saying they were informed the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned.

Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired, fatally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

In March, “Rust” assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls pleaded no contest to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months of probation. He agreed to cooperate in the investigation of the shooting.

Defense attorneys said they plan to present evidence that Gutierrez-Reed asked Halls to call her back into rehearsal if Baldwin planned to use the gun. They say that didn’t happen before Hutchins was shot.

The filming of “Rust” resumed this year in Montana, under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, that made him an executive producer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Man killed in Lac du Flambeau stabbing, suspect in custody
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump’s bond agreement set at $200,000 in Georgia election case
Airlines are recovering after a historic storm cancelled thousands of flights. (CNN, KCAL,...
West Coast storm impacts air travel
Hillcrest House
Keep Area Teens Safe announces closing of Hillcrest House in Wausau
Burham, who was the subject of a manhunt in two states after his escape from a northern...
Man faces more charges in kidnapping, prison escape that led to manhunt
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers