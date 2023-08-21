Transition to Middle School program happening Monday at D.C. Everest Middle School

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Sending your kids to middle school for the first time can be difficult for you and your child, but D.C. Everest Middle School is hoping to ease the burden by hosting an interactive program for their upcoming sixth graders.

It’s called Transition to Middle School, and new sixth grade students will get to explore the school grounds and meet new faces. Students will meet in the theatre for a group assembly, then visit their classrooms, and meet their teachers. Other activities during the day include going through the lunch line, learning their lockers, and team building activities. The day will help students feel comfortable in their new environment.

“You can see the uncertainty in their eyes, just like anybody would, but man by midday, the smiles and the confidence, kids know where they’re going, they’ve met a couple new friends. it only takes a matter of you know, an hour or two for kids to kind of settle in,” said Kathryn Wollersheim, Principal at D.C. Everest Middle School.

The program will run like a typical school day from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“By the end of the day, the sixth grader that walks out of the door, is a sixth grader that feels confident and it’s nothing but smiles. It kind of changes from I don’t know what to expect, in sixth grade or at the middle school into this is going to be awesome and this is gonna be ok,” said Wollersheim.

Student pictures will also be taken today, and students will be able to get their iPads. If you did not sign up, you are still welcome to bring your child to the event if they are going into the sixth grade.

D.C. Everest Middle School is located at 9302 Schofield Ave, Schofield, WI 54476.

