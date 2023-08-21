Non-profit hosting concert fundraiser at 400 Block Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An area non-profit organization is hosting a concert fundraiser to raise money for local charities. Jeff Morgan from the Man of Honor society and Founder of All-Stars Under the Stars Malcom Whittum joined Sunrise 7 to give all the details. This year’s concert will be benefiting the Man of Honor Society to help area veterans.

The All-Stars Under the Stars concert is happening Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau at 6 p.m.

