Non-profit hosting concert fundraiser at 400 Block Wednesday

The All-Stars Under the Stars concert is happening Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau at 6 p.m.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An area non-profit organization is hosting a concert fundraiser to raise money for local charities. Jeff Morgan from the Man of Honor society and Founder of All-Stars Under the Stars Malcom Whittum joined Sunrise 7 to give all the details. This year’s concert will be benefiting the Man of Honor Society to help area veterans.

The All-Stars Under the Stars concert is happening Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau at 6 p.m.

