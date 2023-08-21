Keep Area Teens Safe announces closing of Hillcrest House in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hillcrest House, a youth shelter in Wausau which has served the community and teens suffering from homelessness since March 2021, has announced that it will be closing its doors.

Keep Area Teens Safe (KATS) said it’s no longer taking admissions and had to cut the staff while working on proper record storage, etc. for the Sept. 1 closing. The organization stated it was grateful for Director Kathy, and the staff that she trained.

The organization cited that it has been unable to receive any sustainable monthly financial support required to operate this type of program.

In a statement by Founder and President of the Board for Keep Area Teens Safe Mary Jo Freeman, a few of the local foundations that have helped Hillcrest House include The Community Foundation, The Greenheck Foundation, The Goldbach Foundation, Connexus Cares, and The Macdonald Foundation along with area churches.

In the statement, Freeman wrote, “These at-risk teens not going to school or having counseling, a warm bed, health, and dental care, etc. that we were able to provide only sets them up to be homeless adults in the future. We are already seeing downstream consequences with enrollment decreased at our university campus correlating with missing teenagers from the local school systems especially since the homeless liaisons were not able to report problems when school was virtual.”

Freeman added that the current shortage of workers will only get worse if those teens are trafficked or do not get the life skills they need to survive.

