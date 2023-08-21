Indianapolis Colts agree to allow star RB Taylor to seek trade

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) - The Indianapolis Colts have given former Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said conversations to find potential landing spots are ongoing.

Jonathan Taylor’s agent Malki Kawa has begun the process of calling teams. It won’t be cheap, but there is interest. https://t.co/8CyUOUNxq5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2023

This is another step in the ongoing fiasco between Taylor and the Colts this off-season, as the pro-bowl back is currently seeking a new contract. Taylor is two years removed from leading the NFL with over 1,800 rushing yards, and is only 24 years old.

