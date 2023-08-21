News and First Alert Weather App
Indianapolis Colts agree to allow star RB Taylor to seek trade

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice at NFL team's football...
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor watches practice at NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) - The Indianapolis Colts have given former Badgers star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said conversations to find potential landing spots are ongoing.

This is another step in the ongoing fiasco between Taylor and the Colts this off-season, as the pro-bowl back is currently seeking a new contract. Taylor is two years removed from leading the NFL with over 1,800 rushing yards, and is only 24 years old.

