First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dangerous heat expected to impact North Central Wisconsin this week. A First Alert Weather Day goes into effect Wednesday and Thursday.

The work week starts off mild and slightly muggy Monday. Plan for increasing clouds throughout the day, highs upper 70s to low 80s. The next opportunity for showers and storms will be late Monday night into early Tuesday morning in the northern parts of the area.

There is a chance a couple of storms may produce hail, gusty winds, and downpours, along with frequent lightning. Morning commute hours of Tuesday could be impacted by some rain and storm, but exit and clear up in time for the mid-morning hours.

The second half of Tuesday to feature partly sunny skies, under warm and humid weather conditions. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Southwestern Wisconsin likely to see dangerous heat Tuesday afternoon.

The hottest days of the summer season so far on tap this week. Plan for dangerous heat over North Central Wisconsin on Wednesday and Thursday. Dew point values will be reaching tropical levels in the low 70s. Highs to reach the low to mid 90s. The combination of hot temperatures and muggy dew points will cause a dangerous heat index. Heat index values will range anywhere from the upper 90s to low 100s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. Know the signs of heat illnesses and make sure to take precautions during the heat wave. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if not thirsty.

Take frequent breaks inside the air conditioning or shade if you must be outside. Look before you lock when exiting your veichle.

The next cold front arrives either later Thursday night or on Friday. Showers and storms are expected. It is too early to say if any storms will be strong to severe, but something that will be monitored this week. The good news is that it is going to turn less humid and cooler heading into next weekend. A fair amount of sun Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

