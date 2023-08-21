News and First Alert Weather App
Aspirus Medford Foundation holds charity golf tournament to benefit patients

The winning team from Dixon Greiner Realty (L to R) Tim Reed, Jon Knoll, Molly Knoll, and Trent...
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aspirus Medford Foundation’s charitable golf tournament and fundraising event helped raise funds that will be used to heal people, promote health, and strengthen the communities Aspirus Medford serves.

“Over $20,000 was raised,” said Brent Arndt, Aspirus Medford Foundation board and annual event chair. “Our major sponsors helped make that a reality, in addition to 26 golf teams, a dozen volunteers who assisted, and over 100 businesses who contributed.”

The generous contributions of those sponsors helped to ensure that patients of Aspirus Medford Hospital & Clinics continue to have access to state-of-the-art medical equipment and compassionate care.

Logan Rau was the grand prize winner of five Green Bay football tickets. Cash prizes of $300 to Cody Bowe, $200 to Randy Juedes, and $100 to Suzy Jensen were also awarded.

“This fun outing raises money for the benefit of our local communities and the health and wellness of our friends, families, and neighbors,” said Director of Community Benefits & Foundation for Aspirus Medford Amanda Lange.

Platinum sponsors include AbbyBank, Canteen Vending & Refreshment Services (Oshkosh); Imperial Industries, Inc. (Rothschild); Marathon Cheese Corporation; Medford Cooperative, Inc.; Nestle Pizza Division; Nicolet National Bank; Perrin’s Surface Solutions LLC; Pieper Power/Systems Technologies (Merrill); Sierra Pacific Windows and Foundation; and Weather Shield Windows & Doors. Forward Bank and Prevail Bank were gold sponsors.

