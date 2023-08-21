2023 Midwest Freestyle Championships has diverse range of competitors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday was the last day of the Midwest Freestyle Championship at the Wausau whitewater kayak course.

Competitors got to practice before they were judged on certain skills. Not all of these competitors are pros yet. This competition gives them a chance to practice their skills. Kayla Sturgeon has been whitewater kayaking for five years now and is hoping someday to move up in her class.

“I’m feeling good it was definitely a little bit of nerves coming into this morning. I could feel that in my runs, a little stiffer, but I think that the water is feeling good, so I am excited to see how it goes,” said Sturgeon.

Having a crowd to cheer you on does help and for Kayla, it’s what makes the sport so much fun.

“Normally, on our rec releases, there are fewer people here and now when you see the whole crowd and they are cheering for you and you know, the amp is really great,” said Sturgeon.

“Super fun. Really good levels. Again, we had great weather out here and a lot of just really incredible competitors, friends and just a really awesome community. I think everybody out here was having a blast,” said freestyle champ Nick Troutman.

