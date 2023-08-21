News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2023 Midwest Freestyle Championships has diverse range of competitors

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday was the last day of the Midwest Freestyle Championship at the Wausau whitewater kayak course.

Competitors got to practice before they were judged on certain skills. Not all of these competitors are pros yet. This competition gives them a chance to practice their skills. Kayla Sturgeon has been whitewater kayaking for five years now and is hoping someday to move up in her class.

“I’m feeling good it was definitely a little bit of nerves coming into this morning. I could feel that in my runs, a little stiffer, but I think that the water is feeling good, so I am excited to see how it goes,” said Sturgeon.

Having a crowd to cheer you on does help and for Kayla, it’s what makes the sport so much fun.

“Normally, on our rec releases, there are fewer people here and now when you see the whole crowd and they are cheering for you and you know, the amp is really great,” said Sturgeon.

“Super fun. Really good levels. Again, we had great weather out here and a lot of just really incredible competitors, friends and just a really awesome community. I think everybody out here was having a blast,” said freestyle champ Nick Troutman.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out against the New England Patriots...
Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Man killed in Lac du Flambeau stabbing, suspect in custody
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
The heat will be on for the middle of the upcoming week.
First Alert Weather: More haze to end the weekend, dangerous heat by mid-week

Latest News

A digital detox may encourage your family to be more aware of time spent on your devices.
UW Health Kids expert recommends social media monitoring with school year approaching
The All-Stars Under the Stars concert is happening Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the 400 Block in...
Non-profit hosting concert fundraiser at 400 Block Wednesday
DC Everest Middle School is holding Transition to Middle School for upcoming 6th graders on...
Transition to Middle School program happening Monday at D.C. Everest Middle School
All-Starts Under the Stars interview - 08.21.2023