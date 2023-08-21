News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead in motorcycle accident on Saturday in Oneida County

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOWN OF NEWBOLD, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday, August 19 at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a motorcycle accident on HWY 47 near the intersection of Bridge Road in the Town of Newbold.

The driver, 36-year-old Nathan Holoubek of Land O’ Lakes, was pronounced dead at the scene after witnesses began life-saving measures prior to first responder’s arrival.

It was reported that the male driver of the motorcycle was traveling southbound between 80-100 mph and passing vehicles in a no-passing zone. As a result, Holoubek failed to make it around a curve and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Based on witness statements and observation, speed and alcohol were likely factors.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is completing the accident report. The Newbold First Responders, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

