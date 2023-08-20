Packers starting offense overcomes slow start with strong finsih

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ offense didn’t start their night against New England on the best of notes. On the fifth play of the game, a Josh Myers snap sailed over the shoulder of Jordan Love, giving the Patriots possession deep in Packers territory.

“It looked like maybe the D-end on the right side might have jumped and that’s kind of what Josh kind of saw and felt and that’s why he snapped it right there,” said Jordan Love. “My eyes weren’t ready on the snap at that point. It’s something we’d just have to go back and look, but obviously, we just have to clean up. Something we never went to happen.”

After giving the Patriots good field position that led to a New England touchdown, the Packers’ offense started to find their rhythm. Love went 5-7 from there for 84 yards, 42 of which to Romeo Doubs on a long pitch-and-catch.

“You know that’s something that we’ve talked pretty openly about in terms of giving your guys an opportunity to make that play,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “I thought he (Love) put good air under the ball and Rome made the play for him.”

Love and the starting offense finished their final series on the field together with a bang. Love hit rookie receiver Jayden Reed on a 19-yard touchdown to end his day.

“Jordan just had trust in me. He kept a lot of patience in the play and we executed well and I made a great catch and finished it in the end zone which is great,” said Reed. “That’s just trust with the team and execution and that’s all it takes.”

It was an up-and-down trio of series for the Packers, but Love says managing that is part of his job.

“As a quarterback, you kind of have to be that guy to not let anything phase you,” said Love. “If things aren’t going right, you know some adversity hits, you’re not going to be phased by it. You’re going to be that steady rock for everybody that they can look to and know If you’re good, they can all be good as well.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.