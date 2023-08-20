Love impresses in second preseason game, Packers and Patriots game suspended in 4th due to injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Jordan Love recovered from an early fumble to throw a touchdown as the Packers and Patriots preseason game was suspended prematurely when Patriots player Isaiah Bolden was carted off the game on a stretcher. His status is unknown.

After Love and the offense fumbled a snap on the opening possession to allow New England to score, Love finished his night 5/8 with 83 yards and one touchdown.

In addition, rookie kicker Anders Carlson his a 52-yard field goal at the end of the first half for his second field goal of the preseason. He is 2/2 in game action so far.

Other notable performances was Kingsley Enagbare, who is battling for the outside linebacker spot while Rashan Gary recovers from his ACL injury. Enagbare had two sacks, including a strip sack and fumble recovery. Backup quarterback Sean Clifford was 13/19 with 137 yards.

RECAP:

The Packers offense opened the game with the ball and struggled on the first drive. After finding trouble moving the ball, an errant snap from center Josh Myers sailed past Jordan Love and was recovered by the Patriots.

The Patriots would score on the ensuing possession after a pass interference call on Carrington Valentine inside the ten yard line gave the Patriots a new set of downs. Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a short one-yard run to give New England a 7-0 lead.

After the two sides traded punts, Love finally got his big play on a 42-yard completion to Romeo Doubs near the sideline. It was initially ruled incomplete but overturned after a challenge.

Later in the drive, Love threw a pinpoint pass to rookie Jayden Reed for a 19-yard touchdown, completing a five-play, 93-yard drive. Jordon Love and the offense did not return to the field after three offensive possessions.

Mac Jones and the Patriots were looking for a response when Kingsley Enagbare strip-sacked Mac Jones and recovered the fumble. It was Enagbare’s second sack of the game.

The Sean Clifford-led Packers offense drove 62 yards down the field for their second straight touchdown drive, with Patrick Taylor scoring the touchdown on an eight-yard run.

Just before the half concluded, Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe hit Kayshon Boutte on a slant route for a 44-yard touchdown, tying the game.

However, Clifford and the offense drove the team into field goal position, and rookie kicker Anders Carlson hit a 52-yard field goal to give the Packers at halftime. Carlson has been struggling in practice during training camp.

Anders Carlson drills the 52-yard FG before halftime! 🙌#NEvsGB | #GoPackGo



📺: Packers TV Network pic.twitter.com/Mv0JwJtjZn — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 20, 2023

Both offense’s struggled in the second half. Each team punted on their opening possessions of the half. However, a long Patriots drive that took up 8:49 saw them drive 88 yards for a touchdown. Zappe scrambled for a six-yard touchdown run to vault New England in front.

The game abruptly ended prematurely after Isaiah Bolden was carted off the game on a stretcher. His status is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.