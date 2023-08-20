News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: Pacelli football steamrolls Catholic Central for season-opening win

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pacelli football opened up their season with a 54-18 win over Catholic Central in Saturday high school football action.

The Cardinals controlled the game from the start, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, Logan Mayer broke the plane for his first touchdown of the game. Mayer added another score through the air later in the quarter on a pass from Andrew Van Order to give the Cardinals a 27-0 lead. They led 27-6 at halftime.

The Cardinals will travel on the road to Brookfield Academy next Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Wisconsin
Deb Foster
Wausau School District announces administrative changes; Foster out as East principal
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Las Vegas
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
Bankrupt trucking company Yellow reveals Wisconsin job cuts

Latest News

Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 1: Stratford starts strong, Wausau East returns in style
Hilight Zone
Hilight Zone Week 1 Preview: Football is back with Mosinee vs Stratford
D.C. Everest celebrates a touchdown in their season-opening game vs Green Bay Preble.
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest, Pittsville football come out victorious in season-opening games
The Warriors split the VFA title last season three ways with Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids.
Wausau West feeling ‘comfortable’ heading into year two under Johnson