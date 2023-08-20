HIGHLIGHTS: Pacelli football steamrolls Catholic Central for season-opening win

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pacelli football opened up their season with a 54-18 win over Catholic Central in Saturday high school football action.

The Cardinals controlled the game from the start, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, Logan Mayer broke the plane for his first touchdown of the game. Mayer added another score through the air later in the quarter on a pass from Andrew Van Order to give the Cardinals a 27-0 lead. They led 27-6 at halftime.

The Cardinals will travel on the road to Brookfield Academy next Friday night.

