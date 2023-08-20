First Alert Weather: Hazy end to the weekend, hottest days of the year this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This second to last weekend of August will end on a warm and somewhat hazy note across North Central Wisconsin. Less humid by Sunday afternoon, but still rather warm. The next risk of scattered showers and storms will be early Tuesday morning in the Northwoods. A chance those storms could be strong. Another hot spell is on tap for mid-week with highs rising into the low to mid 90s, and heat index values that may reach close to triple digits during the afternoon. A cold front will arrive late week, with another opportunity for showers and storms. Pleasant weather is on tap next weekend.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine, however wildfire smoke from Canada will lead to hazy conditions from late morning into the early evening from NW to SE in the region. Turning less humid as the day goes along. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few clouds tonight and mild with overnight readings into Monday morning dropping back into the upper 50s to around 60. Sun mixing with clouds on Monday, still warm. Highs in the low 80s. The next opportunity for showers and storms will be late Monday night into early Tuesday morning in the northern parts of the area. There is a chance a couple of storms may produce hail, gusty winds, and downpours, along with frequent lightning.

Once the storms exit Tuesday morning, a decent amount of sunshine, warm and a bit humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. More humid and hotter as we move into mid-week. Dew point values will be reaching tropical levels in the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, the hottest days of the summer season are anticipated. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday reaching the low to mid 90s. That will put heat index values in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees during the afternoon hours. If this trend continues, we are going to issue First Alert Weather Days for dangerous heat on Wednesday and Thursday.

The next cold front arrives either later Thursday night or on Friday. Showers and storms are expected. It is too early to say if any storms will be strong to severe, but something that will be monitored this week. The good news is that it is going to turn less humid and cooler heading into next weekend. A fair amount of sun Saturday and next Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

