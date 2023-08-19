Man killed in Lac du Flambeau stabbing, suspect in custody

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department said a man died at Howard Young Medical Center after a stabbing early Saturday morning.

In a release posted on the department’s Facebook page Police Chief T.J. Bill said police officers and Vilas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house in Lac du Flambeau on a report of a stabbing.

The release said when law enforcement arrived on scene the man was still conscious and identified the person who stabbed him. When the ambulance arrived at the home, the man began to lose consciousness. While en route to the hospital emergency crews worked to save the man’s life, however, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased victim at this sad time,” said Chief Bill.

A woman also identified the suspect and law enforcement began searching for the man. Chief Bill said the suspect was spotted in a vehicle in Woodruff. Woodruff is less than 15 miles from Lac du Flambeau. Vilas County Sheriff’s deputies, Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police officers, and Woodruff Police stopped the car and arrested the suspect.

Chief Bill said a large butcher knife “believed to be the murder weapon” was found at the home.

Evidence technicians from the Wisconsin Crime Lab in Milwaukee are in Lac du Flambeau processing the crime scene. Agents from the Division of Criminal Investigation are also helping with the investigation, including reconstructing the stabbing.

The name of the victim is not being released until all family members can be notified. The suspect’s name is also not being released until charging documents are filed with the Vilas County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.