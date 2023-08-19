The Hilight Zone Week 1: Stratford starts strong, Wausau East returns in style

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - High school football returned in full force Friday with a full slate of action to kick off the 2023 season. For the Wausau East Lumberjacks, it was an extra special start to the year, fielding their first varsity squad since 2020.

The Lumberjacks returned with a long road trip north to face Lakeland Union in Minocqua. The T-Birds struck first, but it was Wausau East the rest of the way, including a strong game from quarterback Pacey Weber. The Lumberjacks won their return game with a 23-7 win.

Elsewhere in Valley action, Wausau West picked up a road win to start their season, stifling Superior 24-3. Meanwhile, the SPASH Panthers couldn’t get their offense off the ground as they fell at home to Mukwonago 35-7.

In our game of the week, Stratford and Mosinee met for the second straight year to start their seasons. Last year’s contest ended in a 20-20 tie after lightning ended the game early. This year, lightning struck in the form of Stratford. Behind a great defensive effort and a patented Koehler Kilty-led ground attack, Stratford rolled to a 33-14 win on the road, starting the year 1-0. Afterward, head coach Jason Tubbs said he was impressed with his team’s cleanliness for week one.

“Especially week one it’s usually a little sloppy, but tonight I thought our first half was really smooth and guys really played smooth,” said Tubbs. “They got some great athletes on that side of the ball. I’m glad we don’t have to face Keagan (Jirschele) again.”

It was a similar feeling of pride for Kilty, who knows the importance of beating a bigger opponent.

“It’s definitely a great feeling, playing a great Mosinee team, a bigger school than us and we lived up to it and played how we wanted to play,” said Kilty. “We had a great defensive side of the ball and scored a touchdown on defense. Ran the ball and played Stratford football.”

Moving to another all-area non-conference tilt, Wittenberg-Birnamwood showed their teeth in week one, beating up on Antigo 56-7 in Wittenberg. Similarly, Amherst kickstarted their 2023 campaign with a decisive win over Clintonville 65-19.

In one of the games of the night, Rhinelander rallied from 21-0 down to stun Tomahawk 22-21. Thanks to a late drive, Hodag kicker Landon Bates sunk a 19-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to beat the Hatchets in a thriller.

The Edgar Wildcats got themselves into a defensive tussle to start the season. The Wildcats fell to Ellsworth 8-6 in Edgar to start their season. Karter Butt had a touchdown to get Edgar on the board, but the two-point try was unsuccessful to tie.

Finally, Abbotsford looked sharp in their debut game. The Falcons rode Christian Fuentes to a decisive win over Loyal 36-16 to get their season off on the right foot.

