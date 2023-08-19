First Alert Weather: More haze to end the weekend, dangerous heat by mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a breezy and warm start to the 2nd to last weekend of August with afternoon temps climbing into the 80s. Wildfire smoke will create a hazy sky on Sunday. The next chance of showers or storms will be confined to parts of the Northwoods later Monday into early Tuesday morning. The heat is going to be on mid-week. Highs are forecast to soar into the low to mid 90s, while heat index values could peak in the upper 90s to around 100.

A few clouds to mostly clear and mild into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Mostly clear and mild Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows range from the low to mid 60s in the north, mid to upper 60s in Central Wisconsin.

A good day to spend at the pool on Sunday, hazy at times. (WSAW)

The latest plume of wildfire smoke will track into the Badger State on Sunday. Expect hazy with a fair amount of sunshine. Continued warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wildfire smoke will lead to hazy conditions Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Monday features more sun than clouds with a chance of showers or storms late day or at night in the north. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Storms may linger into early Tuesday north, otherwise some sunshine and warm. Highs Tuesday in the mid 80s.

Turning more humid in the next few days. (WSAW)

First Alert Weather Days for dangerous heat are possible Wednesday and Thursday. The heat dome will be rolling into the western Great Lakes and boosting afternoon temperatures both days into the low to mid 90s. It is also going to be humid, with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. That translates to heat index readings in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees during the afternoon hours. If this trend for the heat index is above 95°, we will be issuing Alert Days. Sunshine will be common for both days.

Heat index values could be close to 100° mid-week. (WSAW)

The next cold front is on the way for either late Thursday night or Friday. Variably cloudy Friday with scattered showers and storms possible. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Pleasant weather is on tap for the start of next weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

