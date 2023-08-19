Big Bull Falls Blues Fest prepares for hot and humid weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Big Bull Falls Blues Festival returned to Wausau on Aug. 18. Thousands of people are expected to attend despite a weekend of heat and humidity.

Organizers expect a larger crowd this year compared to both 2021 and 2022. 2023′s ticket sales have exceeded pre-pandemic figures.

Amid rising temperatures, the organizers implemented measures to ensure the well-being of all attendees.

“We do have four attendee tents out here on the grounds. And then obviously, we have the one over the band. We have a merchandise tent, and then we do have a registration tent as well. So there are multiple opportunities if they [fans] need to get out of the heat,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director of Wausau Events.

Given the unpredictable weather patterns of Wisconsin during the late summer, planning for the festival is often challenging.

“Weather for this event is always different. So like for instance, last year, we were more worried about rain and cold weather than hot weather. So it’s kind of in August, the temperature really fluctuates,” Aderholdt said.

Just in case the weather did take a turn for the worse, event organizers took precautions by having personnel from the Police and Fire Department in the area, local community service officers, and medically trained staff on-site. Safety remained paramount not just for fans but for bands as well. Performers often face even higher temperatures on stage due to stage lighting.

Singer and guitarist Stefan Geisinger of the ‘Stefan Geisinger Band’ shared a personal encounter with the heat’s impact during a past show.

“We played at a country festival on a side stage in 110-degree weather. We nearly passed out mid-set, having to pause due to the extreme heat. It’s genuinely dangerous,” he said.

Geisinger offered practical advice for festival-goers, emphasizing drinking enough water.

“Staying hydrated is essential. Consume at least three bottles of water beforehand, as you’ll sweat it all out,” Geisinger said.

Organizers expect nearly eight thousand attendees over the weekend, saying the heatwave didn’t seem to dull Blues fans’ passion or stop them from coming.

“I always compare playing blues music to therapy; it transports me to a different world, freeing my mind from negativity,” Geisinger said.

The festival runs through Aug. 19 with the final performance slated for 9 p.m. Saturday on Fern Island Park at 500 River Drive.

