Wausau School Distrct announces administrative changes ahead of school year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District has announced a handful of administrative changes just weeks before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Deb Foster will no longer be serving as principal at Wausau East High School. Instead, she will serve in another administrative role. A press release from the district did not specify what that role will be. The search for an interim principal has begun. The district says the administrative team and district administrators will work together to support students in the meantime.

In addition to the change at Wausau East, Amanda Patterson and Jenny Seymour have resigned from John Marshall and Wausau Area Virtual Education respectively. They have accepted other district or state-wide positions. Interim principals are already in place at those schools.

The district says other associate principals have also accepted different positions. Their roles have already been filled.

