Wausau area organizations offer free essentials amid higher prices

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As consumer goods prices have surged, families across Wisconsin are grappling with the economic strain. The escalating costs of essential items like clothing, shoes and personal hygiene products have prompted various organizations in the Wausau area to step up and provide assistance.

The United Way of Marathon County unveiled the revitalized Community Closet during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 17. This effort aimed to alleviate the financial burden on families by offering free clothing, a critical household expense. Additionally, Highland Community Church hosted a free “sale” of donated items.

Betty Tellekson, Chair of the free sale, emphasized the widespread impact of such initiatives, particularly in the current economic climate.

“This is one thing that just benefits so many people, especially in this time where the economy is a little different,” Tellekson said.

Nearly one in every three Marathon County households met the qualifications to be considered an ALICE household—Asset Limited Income Constrained and Employed. This means while they are working at least one job, their wages are not keeping up with the rising cost of living. Resources like the Community Closet play a pivotal role in reducing the financial strain on these households.

Carly Hanney is the United Way of Marathon County Director of Community Engagement. “What we want to do is make sure that we’re able to take one of their household budget items and remove it from the equation, and we’re doing that with the free clothing,” said Hanney.

The Community Closet primarily focuses on clothing. However, the free sale offered a wide range of essential items, including hygiene products and kitchen equipment.

Dan MacDonald, pastor of Highland Community Church, likened the experience to a massive garage sale where everything is available for free.

“And it’s good stuff,” he added.

Both organizations noticed a trend: the growing demand for free resources for children. The free sale even adjusted its timing, moving from May to August to align with the back-to-school season.

“I think it can be just very encouraging to be able to come and maybe find some clothes that fit that are in nice shape and then to get the school supplies itself taken care of,” MacDonald said.

Both the Community Closet and the free sale have no income caps and do not require evidence of financial struggles.

“People who are struggling are not just people who fall below the poverty threshold. It’s people who are working. It’s your friends, your neighbors and are just struggling to keep pace with the cost of living,” Hanney said.

Tellekson echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the open-door policy of these initiatives.

“We’re open to everybody. We don’t know the needs that people have, which is good. We don’t need to know,” Tellekson said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.