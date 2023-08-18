Restlawn Memorial Park holding Cinema in the Cemetery Friday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, a cemetery might bring feelings of sadness or fear, but Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau is hoping to change some of those preconceived notions with a special event on Friday night.

Grab your lawn chairs, blankets, and your whole family, because Monday is movie night at Restlawn Memorial Park. They will be showing the animated movie “Coco” at dusk. They chose Coco because the film celebrates the Day of the Dead, which welcomes death as a part of life and is a day to look forward to seeing your loved ones again.

“It’s very important for us to reach out to the community, so that we can show everyone that it’s not this dark, scary place, it’s a place to remember your loved ones, a place to celebrate life, and a place to join together as a community”, said Heather Carlson, Office Manager at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Admission is free, but in return, they ask you to bring school supplies for Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need in Marathon County.

“Children deserve an education, and they deserve to have the supplies they need for proper education. So, it just made sense to offer up help in our local community so that our kids can get the proper education that they need,” said Carlson.

Cash and check donations are also welcome at the event. Checks can be made to Restlawn Memorial Park or directly to the charity. The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. The movie will be shown in front of the mausoleum office building.

Restlawn Memorial Park is located at 235962 N Troy St, Wausau, WI 54403.

