News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR, Sauk Co. confirm death at Devil’s Lake State Park caused by 49-foot fall
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Ashland County
John Andereggen, 56
Wood County man sentenced to over 11 years in drug, gun case
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago

Latest News

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 08.18.2023
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man's killing
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward