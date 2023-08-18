Hilight Zone Week 1: Football is back with Mosinee vs Stratford

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the first Friday night of high school football for the new season and while some games were played Thursday, the majority of the action continues Friday night.

This week’s ‘Hilight Zone’ game of the week features Mosinee vs. Stratford. The pressure is on right out of the gate for Mosinee, but it’s the pressure that they’re embracing.

The Indians are coming off a big year after going 7-0 in the Great Lakes Conference before being knocked out by Rib Lake in last year’s playoffs. Now, they want everyone to know that they’re just as big of a threat in 2023.

After topping Mondovi in last year’s Division VI Title, Stratford Football enjoyed a championship in the off-season, but now it’s a new year and a new team.

Head Coach Jason Tubbs couldn’t agree more. They enjoyed their celebration while they could, but now it’s time to turn the page.

The Tigers have lost key figures like John Seitz and Braeden Schueller, but welcome back Koehler Kilty, who led the CWC with nearly 1,900 rushing yards last year. Entering his senior season, there’s plenty of weight on his shoulders, but Coach Tubbs believes he’s ready to take the next step.

Kilty is no stranger to a big game atmosphere, rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s state title game.

Kickoff for the rematch of last year’s season-opening game of the week, which ended in a 20-20 tie, is at 7 p.m.

The only question this time around, is can one of these teams end things in the win column?

Full highlights from this game will air tonight on NewsChannel 7 at 10 on the Hilight Zone.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.