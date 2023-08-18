Granite House in Wausau secures new building to move into in October

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Members and organizers of the Granite House celebrated on Friday as they have found a new location to call home.

The Granite House will pick up where the closing of North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse left off.

The place is designed for adults who need help with drug abuse and mental illness and now members will be getting the help they need again. Including helping them find employment and to have somewhere to socialize with friends again and not be so isolated.

Mike Frankel, president of Granite House, made a promise to members that he would find a way to keep the program going when the Community Corner Clubhouse shut down.

Now, he’s kept that promise. “Our new location is going to be at 820 South 8th Avenue in Wausau. We’re working with our landlord too who is actually here today at our picnic,” Frankel said during the event.

He was told by the Marathon County Board and North Central Health Care that the program was not mandatory, but he argued that it was and that members had the right to get help.

“We work with people, yes, they have a mental illness, but they are no different than you and I,” Frankel said. “They’re just looking for purpose and meaning back in their lives and that’s what Granite House is going to give them.”

The new Granite House will be bigger with better opportunities.

“They are going to have more for their computers,” said Amy Fromm, manager of Granite House. “We have a room that’s a little bit bigger, the kitchen is different, it has different opportunities that we can use for culinary. The dining room will be a little bit bigger we are knocking down a wall.”

The journey to get here wasn’t easy, but now things are falling into place and it’s time to get to work.

“It’s kind of all water under the bridge, now it’s time to move forward and just continue this journey. The Community Corner Clubhouse was around for 26 years, so it obviously was impactful in the community and meant something and Granite House is just going to be a continuation of that under a new name,” added Frankel.

Frankel said the next steps are to get the brick-and-mortar. Begin applying for grants and they can do fundraising for the Granite House as well.

They hope to officially move into the new place by October.

