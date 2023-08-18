News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Tony Evers to lead trade mission to Europe in September

Gov. Tony Evers is set to lead a trade mission to Europe in September
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis.,...
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis., after winning the governorship election. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(Andy Manis | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is set to lead a trade mission to Europe in September, his office announced Thursday.

The governor’s office says the delegation will stress Wisconsin’s manufacturing, health, scientific and food processing industries.

The governor will be accompanied by a delegation from 10 companies in the state as well as Missy Hughes, the secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The trip will feature stops in Brussels, Belgium, Amsterdam and Leeuwarden in the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Belgium was among the top 10 destinations for Wisconsin exports in 2021. The Netherlands ranked 11th.

The announcement did not say when Evers would leave the state or return. Evers' spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking the dates for the trip.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Hughes.

Most Read

Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR, Sauk Co. confirm death at Devil’s Lake State Park caused by 49-foot fall
Sen. Tomczyk Wausau Pilot
Senate Democratic Committee calls on Republican Sen. Cory Tomczyk to resign following lawsuit appeal
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Ashland County
John Andereggen, 56
Wood County man sentenced to over 11 years in drug, gun case

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the...
Who’s in, who might be out: Eight candidates have qualified for the first Republican debate
Kenosha police arrested a Black man at Applebee’s. The actual suspects were in the bathroom
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup
Cell phones
New southern Wisconsin 353 area code goes into effect in September