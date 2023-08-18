Gov. Evers approves nearly $1M for traffic signal project in Medford

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $995,230 contract with prime contractor Chippewa Concrete Services Inc. of Chippewa Falls for an improvement project on WIS 13 from Perkins to Clark streets in the Taylor County city of Medford.

Construction is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 21, and is scheduled to be complete in October.

Installed in the mid-1990s, the traffic signals and equipment at the WIS 13 intersections of Perkins and Clark Streets have reached the end of their service lives.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to:

Remove and replace the traffic signals and equipment.

New signals will each have a signal head per lane and flashing yellow turn arrows to improve traffic operations.

Install pedestrian push buttons.

Replace pedestrian curb ramps on sidewalks.

During construction, WIS 13 will remain open, with construction staged to allow a single lane to be open at all times, along with maintaining access to businesses and residences.

