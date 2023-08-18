News and First Alert Weather App
First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Wisconsin

(KGNS)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Public Health Madison & Dane County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in a Wisconsin resident this year.

The individual is a resident of Dane County. Cases of West Nile virus have also been reported in three horses in Wisconsin, and several mosquito pools. The horse cases were located in Dunn and Clark counties, and the mosquitoes were from Milwaukee and Lafayette counties.

“This confirmed case in a Wisconsin resident is a reminder that even as summer winds down, we still need to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran.

Since West Nile virus was first detected in Wisconsin in 2002, infections in humans have been reported from June through October.

An average of 17 cases of West Nile virus are reported among Wisconsin residents each year. West Nile virus infections in humans have been reported from June through October; however, most people with West Nile virus report becoming ill in August and September.

The risk of West Nile virus infection continues until the first hard frost.

