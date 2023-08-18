First Alert Weather: Heating up this weekend, still a bit hazy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildfire smoke from Canada will be influencing the weather for the remainder of Friday and could sneak back into the Badger State during the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be rising for Saturday and Sunday with highs close to 90°. Staying mostly dry into next week, with only a chance of showers or storms in the north later Monday into Monday night. Another surge of highs close to 90° is on tap for the middle of next week.

Some haze in the sky through Friday evening. (WSAW)

Hazy sun along with some clouds for the rest of Friday as temps peak in the mid to upper 70s. Fine weather for week 1 of high school football game in northern and central Wisconsin. Temps will go from the low 70s to the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear overnight into Saturday morning. Not as cool with lows in the 50s to near 60.

Pretty good weather to kickoff high school football on Friday evening. (WSAW)

High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern during the weekend as it slides to the east. Winds will turn out of the south and be breezy on Saturday, ushing in hotter and more humid air. A fair amount of sun Saturday and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will be close to the air temperatures, peaking in the low 90s.

Hot, breezy & humid Saturday. Not as brisk Sunday, still hot. (WSAW)

It is going to be warm for the Packers preseason game on Saturday evening at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Warm conditions for the Packers preseason game on Saturday evening. (WSAW)

A weak cold front will drive by the region Saturday night, causing a shift in the winds to the north for Sunday. That being said, it is still going to be hot on Sunday with more sun than clouds, and a bit hazy. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Another plume of wildfire smoke could slide into the area on Sunday. (WSAW)

The upcoming week will keep the above-average temperatures on tap and mostly dry. The exception to this could be in the Northwoods later Monday into Monday night as scattered showers and storms are possible. Otherwise partly cloudy Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunshine mixed with a few clouds on Tuesday, warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rather warm to hot for the next few days. (WSAW)

Another surge of hot & humid air arrives Wednesday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Similar story for Thursday. The heat index values mid-week could be in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. If this trend continues, a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat could be issued. We will continue to closely monitor the temperatures. A cold front pushes by the region going into early Friday with a warm but less humid day to end the work week next week. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Hot & steamy for the middle of next week. (WSAW)

